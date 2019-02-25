Abhishek Kapoor, Bhushan Kumar team up for upcoming comedy drama titled Sharaabi

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor has announced his next directorial, Sharaabi, a comic drama about a dysfunctional alcoholic. The film will be in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Pragya Kapoor's Guy in the Sky Pictures.

IT'S OFFICIAL... #Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor's new film... Bhushan Kumar [TSeries] and Pragya Kapoor [Guy In The Sky Pictures, producers of #Kedarnath] join hands to produce #Sharaabi... Directed by Abhishek Kapoor... Cast will be announced soon. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 25, 2019

"Bhushanji and I have been talking of a collaboration for quite some time now. We wanted it to be special. Sharaabi will be the right concoction of comedy, drama and music to build this association," Abhishek said in a statement.

Bhushan said he is looking forward to back Kapoor's vision and present the audience "with a wholesome entertainer."

While the actor to play the titular role in Sharaabi has not been revealed yet, producer Pragya Kapoor reveals, "We are currently in talks for the casting but it’s too soon to talk about it. A formal announcement will be made soon and it is definitely going be special because it is a titular role." The film will go on floors shortly.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Feb 25, 2019 13:06:24 IST