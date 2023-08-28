Abhishek Banerjee starrer Stolen is India’s sole entry at the Venice Film Festival 2023

The 90-minute Hindi film will be screened at the festival under the Orizzonti Extra section, which showcases “a selection of up to 10 works aimed at innovating and demonstrating creative originality in the relationship with the public they are meant for”.

A suspense thriller film helmed by debutant Karan Tejpal. Stolen will be showcased alongside impressive international features, notably David Fincher’s The Killer, Bradley Cooper’s Maestro and Sofia Coppola’s true-story movie Priscilla.

Talking about the film representing at the prestigious film festival, Abhishek Banerjee said, “Stolen representing India at the prestigious Venice Film Festiva is undoubtedly a monumental achievement. I am honoured beyond words. This recognition underscores the power of storytelling and its ability to transcend borders. I am eagerly anticipating how audiences on the global stage will connect with our film.”

Speaking on his character in the film, Abhishek added, “The character I portray is vastly different from who I am in real life. It compelled me to delve into the depths of human emotions and experiences, demanding a level of authenticity and vulnerability that pushed me beyond my comfort zone.”

About Stolen

Set against the backdrop of a remote rural railway station in India, Stolen is directed by Karan Tejpal and produced by Gaurav Dhingra of Jungle Book Studio. It stars Abhishek Banerjee, Shubham and Mia Maelzer. The makers said Stolen unfolds the gripping tale of a five-month-old baby abducted from her mother, a downtrodden woman named Jhumpa Mahato.

The 80th edition of the Venice Film Festival will run through August 30 to September 9.

(With inputs from PTI)