Abhishek Banerjee on Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans: 'Took time to accept that this was happening at Dharma'

Banerjee, known for his scene-stealing acts in movies and shows such as Pataal Lok, Stree, Mirzapur and Bala, said the film was different from the ones that have come out of Dharma, which is primarily known for its love stories and family dramas.

New Delhi: Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who features in the Khilauna segment of the upcoming Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans, says he initially could not believe that the movie was being made by Dharma Productions.

The film, which features four shorts from filmmakers Neeraj Ghaywan, Kayoze Irani, Shashank Khaitan and Raj Mehta, is the latest anthology to come out of Dharmatic, the digital content company of Karan Johar-led Dharma Productions.

The movie, as its title suggests, is about the third wheel in relationships and explores complex themes of fractured relationships, and human emotions such as jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity, and their effects.

"It took me a little time to accept the fact that this was happening at Dharma. Because you have a very different image about the production house and also the director... Suddenly you reach the set and realise that it is actually being made. So in the process of the film, I realised what we are making and I thoroughly enjoyed the journey," the 35-year-old actor said.