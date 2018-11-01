Abhishek Bachchan's birthday wishes for Aishwarya; Bollywood celebrates Halloween: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Abhishek Bachchan wishes wife Aishwarya on birthday

On the occasion of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 43rd birthday, Abhishek Bachchan shared a picture of the duo and captioned it: Happy Birthday Wife. I love you! ❤️ #MyHappyPlace.

Celebrities celebrate Halloween

Are they still infinity stones if they get thrown out the day after Halloween? pic.twitter.com/T6xo9nR9Ii — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) October 31, 2018

From Sonam Kapoor to Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya, everyone dressed in the festive fervour of the season and took turns in scaring their followers on Instagram. Soha Ali Khan posted an image of her daughter, taking a dig at the size-zero fashion fad that was kickstarted by Kareena Kapoor Khan. Sonam Kapoor, on the other hand, channeled goth vibes as she dressed up as Wednesday Addams, daughter of Gomez and Morticia Addams of the famed Addams family. Robert Downey Jr posted an image with pumpkins that look like Infinity stones. Kylie Jenner, on the other hand, dressed up as a barbie for Halloween.

New poster of 2.0 unveiled; trailer to release on 3 November

Expectations from #2Point0Trailer are humongous... And from the film as well... #2Point0 trailer will be unveiled on 3 Nov 2018... Stars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar... Directed by Shankar... #2Point0TrailerOnNov3 pic.twitter.com/pwivXK7Jnr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 1, 2018

A new poster of 2.0 was unveiled on 1 November, which revealed that there were 2 days left for the release of the trailer. The teaser of the Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth-starrer was released on Ganesh Chaturthi, but received flak for featuring Kumar only in one scene as well as its graphics.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap complete a decade of togetherness

Ayushmann Khurrana posted an image with wife Tahira Kashyap, commemorating the tenth anniversary of their marriage.

Graphic artist re-imagines Aladdin and Jasmine as soon-to-be married Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been on the news since they announced their wedding date as 14 and 15 November on Instagram. Graphics artist Prasad Bhat reimagined Aladdin and Jasmine as Ranveer and Deepika. The illustration has since gone viral with social media raving about the representation of the Padmaavat actors as the Arabian Nights fable beloved duo.

Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor shares Sara Ali Khan's picture from set

Sara Ali Khan, who is all set to make her debut opposit Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath, was seen sitting under a rainbow umbrella in Kedarnath. Several behind-the-scenes images have been circulating online from the shooting of the film.

Drashti Dhami announces exit from Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

Television actress Drashti Dhami, who played the role of Nandini in popular show Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, announced that she would be quitting the show, with a note for her co-actors and the makers, thanking them. Dhami shot to fame after her stint in Geet Huyi Sabse Parayi, and later went onto feature in Madhubala and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani.

