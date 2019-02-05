Abhishek Bachchan turns 43; Aishwarya Rai wishes her husband on Instagram

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently wishes her husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan on his 43rd birthday with a heartwarming post. Aishwarya posted a throwback picture of Abhishek when he was a child. The actress even posted a picture of the both of them. The post garnered above 4.2 million likes on social media within a few hours of posting it.



View this post on Instagram always...My BabyHAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY BAAABYYY✨⭐️ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Feb 4, 2019 at 11:18am PST

Aishwarya and Abhishek married in April 2007 and in 2011, the couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya. On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan which also featured Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu. Bachchan's performance was appreciated by the critics who acknowledged that the actor is pushing the boundaries and stepping out of his comfort zone to take up challenging roles. Aishwarya on the other hand last featured in Fanney Khan. Bachchan was also wished by his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda. The fashion designer shared an old picture of the two of them. She captioned it saying, "Love you beyond words and reason."

View this post on Instagram Love you beyond words and reason ♥️ A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on Feb 4, 2019 at 11:00am PST

Updated Date: Feb 05, 2019 16:34:20 IST