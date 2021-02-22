Abhishek Bachchan to star in upcoming social comedy Dasvi; shares first look

Dasvi, also starring Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur, went on floors today, announced makers.

Actors Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur have come on board for a social comedy titled Dasvi. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Sandeep Leyzell and Shobhana Yadav, went on floors on Monday.

Debutant director Tushar Jalota will helm Dasvi from a script penned by Ritesh Shah, known for Pink and Batla House.

"From the makers of Hindi Medium, Angrezi Medium and Bala, comes a hilarious social comedy Dasvi starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur," a note from the makers read.

Bachchan, 45, took to Instagram and shared his first look from the film as Ganga Ram Chaudhary.

The poster features the Ludo star sporting a rugged look with a salt-and-pepper beard, standing against a backdrop of a scorecard.

"Dasvi shoot begins," Bachchan captioned the picture.

The film is presented by Jio Studios and Vijan's Maddock Films.

Apart from Dasvi, Bachchan will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh-backed thriller Bob Biswas and The Big Bull, inspired by the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.