Abhishek Bachchan shares photo of broccoli salad made by Aishwarya, Twitterati invite themselves for dinner

FP Staff

May,29 2018 14:08:17 IST

Abhishek Bachchan recently took to Twitter to share a picture quinoa salad with broccoli in it and people are unusually interested.

Jr Bachchan doesn't like broccoli, just like half of this world's population. However, he claimed that the broccoli was cooked by his actress wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, which obviously has made their fans a little too excited.

Random twitter users are casually invited themselves to the Bachchans' in the comments section of Abhishek's tweet, as it a community lunch has been announced.

Here are some of the best ones:

 

We love this guy's confidence. Not only is he Abhishek Bachchan's best friend, he also knows he didn't like the salad.

This very obvious Bachchan fan ran randomly decided to post a family photo in the comments section because who cares about subtlety? Perhaps one like from Jr Bachchan is worth being desperate in the comments section.

 

Nehi khayega to mere liye vej do — Salman Khan (@BeinSalmaanKhan) May 28, 2018

That wouldn't be ideal considering this user's display picture is a photo of Salman Khan.

Does the taste of the salad concern any of us at all?

This user did what none of us can do — invite himself for dinner with "Ash ji"

Random Aaradhya appreciation tweet containing pictures from her birthday party...

A detailed biology lesson on how broccoli is made by a vegetable breeder. Abhishek must be so thankful because that's what he really needed. He was just too shy to Google it himself.

