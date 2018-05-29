You are here:

Abhishek Bachchan shares photo of broccoli salad made by Aishwarya, Twitterati invite themselves for dinner

Abhishek Bachchan recently took to Twitter to share a picture quinoa salad with broccoli in it and people are unusually interested.

Why?? Why would anybody do such a thing? WHY??

I mean…. Who even likes broccoli?!?! https://t.co/RkMPGEooPM — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 28, 2018

Talk about #MurphysLaw Guess the Mrs. read my last post. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/sj7YXpVqO3 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) May 28, 2018

Jr Bachchan doesn't like broccoli, just like half of this world's population. However, he claimed that the broccoli was cooked by his actress wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, which obviously has made their fans a little too excited.

Random twitter users are casually invited themselves to the Bachchans' in the comments section of Abhishek's tweet, as it a community lunch has been announced.

Here are some of the best ones:

I am sure he didnt like it but imagine AISHWARYA serving food.. OH GOD.. — ★ραяî ツ★ (@PariAishHR) May 28, 2018

We love this guy's confidence. Not only is he Abhishek Bachchan's best friend, he also knows he didn't like the salad.

Yes Tashkent, Russia See this picture in full size. Our Captain is focusing in the @juniorbachchan pic.twitter.com/bzN0tCxAd9 — Rahul Sen EF (@rahul1021986) May 28, 2018

This very obvious Bachchan fan ran randomly decided to post a family photo in the comments section because who cares about subtlety? Perhaps one like from Jr Bachchan is worth being desperate in the comments section.

Good Afternoon Abhi Sir Ye photo kaha ki he?? pic.twitter.com/A0UUsByvGT — VaruTabh BachchWan 2 (@EF_MahekShukla) May 28, 2018

Nehi khayega to mere liye vej do — Salman Khan (@BeinSalmaanKhan) May 28, 2018

That wouldn't be ideal considering this user's display picture is a photo of Salman Khan.

How was it??? — NADIA HUSSAIN (@NADIAHUSSAIN_NH) May 28, 2018

Does the taste of the salad concern any of us at all?

Khane ko aau kya Ashji pic.twitter.com/GGHmyzTiVv — Prakash Jadhav (@Prakash63477644) May 28, 2018

This user did what none of us can do — invite himself for dinner with "Ash ji"

Random Aaradhya appreciation tweet containing pictures from her birthday party...

Broccoli is excellent antioxidant. So enjoy it. It is tasty too. I am a vegetable breeder since 1971. So trust me. No Frankenstein monster there. Two genes difference between cauliflower and broccoli. No GMO stuff. Natural genetics. — Surinder Tikoo (@surentiku) May 28, 2018

A detailed biology lesson on how broccoli is made by a vegetable breeder. Abhishek must be so thankful because that's what he really needed. He was just too shy to Google it himself.

