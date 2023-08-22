R. Balki’s Ghoomer, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher, is getting positive response from critics and audiences. Cricket veteran and legend Sachin Tendulkar saw the film recently and this is what he had to share- “Really enjoyed watching #Ghoomer by #RBalki. It was truly inspirational and should be watched by all youngsters. @juniorbachchan was fantastic as the Coach, @SaiyamiKher looked very authentic, her love for Cricket and her ability to understand the character was amazing. @Imangadbedi was perfect as her constant support and @AzmiShabana ji’s one-liners made my day. Simply loved the film.”

Really enjoyed watching #Ghoomer by #RBalki. It was truly inspirational and should be watched by all youngsters. @juniorbachchan was fantastic as the Coach, @SaiyamiKher looked very authentic, her love for Cricket and her ability to understand the character was amazing.… pic.twitter.com/2YW4iEfGwG — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 21, 2023

And this is how Bachchan reacted to the praise:

What more do we need? Thank you @sachin_rt for watching the film and even more for your words of praise and encouragement. It means the world to us. Lots of love. https://t.co/cjnwBuftsZ — Abhishek (@juniorbachchan) August 21, 2023

Saiyami Kher‘s reaction

Saiyami posted the video on social media, saying, “What’s the one dream you had as a child that you never thought could never come true? Mine was that someday, I would get to meet my hero, my inspiration, my teacher. I have loved and learnt this game watching him play. I’ve bunked college to watch him play. I’ve had the loudest “Sachinnn Sachhhin” chant in the North Stand. So, I can’t seem to explain what this means to me. His 136 at Chennai, the Sharjah Storm, 241 at Sydney, 98 vs Pakistan, the list is endless. He gave me joy, he taught me how to fight, he taught me passion, how to never give up, how to work hard, and how to stay grounded.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saiyami Kher (@saiyami)

She added, “Unknowingly, he taught me how to live. When I began acting, my friends ragged me and said, Ja ja, acting kar. Someday Sachin will watch your film.” And that became my goal. To work hard and hope that someday the Master will watch my work. And then, it happened, the God of Cricket saw a film in which I play a cricketer. The God of Cricket asked me to show him how I bowled the Ghoomer. Dreams really do come true. This. This part of my life is called happiness.”