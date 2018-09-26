Abhishek Bachchan reveals he was slapped by an audience member for 'embarrassing' his family name

Abhishek Bachchan returned to the silver screen after a hiatus of almost two years with Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan. While critics are lauding the actor for his work in the film, it is no secrent that the actor's hasn't had a smooth ride in Bollywood.

Continuing the legacy of his veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bhaduri, Abhishek has often confessed to being under immense scrutiny and pressure in order to match up to his parents' body of work.

Opened up about a bizarre incident, Abhishek, in an interaction with Mayank Shekhar at Jagran Film Summit, said that after the screening of his film Shararat, a woman in the audience walked up to him during the interval and slapped him. "It was a tough time. I had once gone to Gaiety Galaxy to see how my film (Shararat) was doing; a lady came out and slapped me and said you're embarrassing your family's name, stop acting. Thankfully, I'm able to laugh about it today, but at that point, it was not a very good feeling," he said, according to News 18.

Bachchan had made his acting debut with JP Dutta's Refugee in 2000. The film garnered considerably positive reviews at the box office with most saying Abhishek was a promising find. Despite this, the actor's filmography was dominated by 11 consecutive flops post Refugee.

In fact, Abhishek, who has always been quite open about his struggles as an actor, had spoken about the incident earlier as well. Watch the video here.

