Abhishek Bachchan responds to being mocked for living with parents: 'Sometimes trolls need to be put in place'

Abhishek Bachchan has been the internet's punching bag for quite some time now. The actor has been the subject of countless jokes, memes and one-liners, but Abhishek Bachchan doesn't always keep quiet when internet trolls mock him.

The trolls this time went after Abhishek for still living with his parents. The 42-year-old actor gave a calm response, one that is winning Twitter.

The Twitter user posted, "Don't feel bad about your life. Just remember @juniorbachchan still lives with his parents. Keep hustling everyone!"

Don't feel bad about your life. Just remember @juniorbachchan still lives with his parents. Keep hustling everyone! — Ybn (@stillyoungest) April 17, 2018

To which Abhishek Bachchan replied, "Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself."

Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 17, 2018

When asked by a fan why he would even reply to a troll, the actor tweeted back saying:

Sometimes

they need to be put in place. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 17, 2018

