Abhishek Bachchan responds to being mocked for living with parents: 'Sometimes trolls need to be put in place'

FP Staff

Apr,18 2018 18:22:57 IST

Abhishek Bachchan has been the internet's punching bag for quite some time now. The actor has been the subject of countless jokes, memes and one-liners, but Abhishek Bachchan doesn't always keep quiet when internet trolls mock him.

The trolls this time went after Abhishek for still living with his parents. The 42-year-old actor gave a calm response, one that is winning Twitter.

The Twitter user posted, "Don't feel bad about your life. Just remember @juniorbachchan still lives with his parents. Keep hustling everyone!"

To which Abhishek Bachchan replied, "Yes! And it’s the proudest moment for me to be able to be there for them, as they have for me. Try it sometime, you might feel better about yourself."

When asked by a fan why he would even reply to a troll, the actor tweeted back saying:

