Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji to reportedly reunite with Bunty Aur Babli sequel; film to go on floors next month

Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji's 2005 box office blockbuster Bunty Aur Babli is reportedly getting a sequel soon, states Filmfare. The duo are soon to reunite on screen for the film. The sequel will be titled Bunty Aur Babli Again and is set to go on the floors by the next month, added the report. The sequel will be helmed by Shaad Ali, who was the director of the original film.

The publication also quoted a close source saying that the sequel was always on the cards and that the production house (i.e, Yash Raj Studios, who also produced the 2005 heist comedy) has finally green lit the sequel. "The sets will be constructed in the first week of June in Mumbai and the shoot will also begin next month," said the source.

Bunty Aur Babli traced the small-town couple — Rakesh Trivedi (Abhishek) and Vimmi Saluja (Rani) — while they transformed into con artists. Amitabh Bachchan played the pivotal role of the police officer, hot on their heels.

Abhishek and Rani have worked on multiple Bollywood films apart from Bunty Aur Babli, like Hum Tum, Yuva, Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. The last film where the two shared screen-space together was Pradeep Sarkar's 2007 family drama, Laaga Chunari Mein Daag.

Updated Date: May 29, 2019 10:49:23 IST

