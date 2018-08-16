Abhijeet Bhattacharya lands in trouble after woman files case against singer for verbally abusing her

A case has been registered against singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya after he allegedly verbally abused and harassed a woman over the phone, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Following the woman's complaint, the police have registered an FIR against the singer under section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The woman had an argument with the singer over some drilling work being done in their housing society. She claims he abused her. We have registered a case and will be investigating the case further," the police told HT.

However, Bhattacharya has denied all allegations against him and said that the woman was trying to extort money from him. He also added that the police had not contacted him yet.

This is not the first time that the singer has landed into legal trouble. HT writes that in 2015, he was booked by the police for allegedly abusing and molesting a woman. An FIR was also filed against him in 2016 after a complaint by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Preeti Kumar Menon for allegedly abusing a woman journalist on Twitter. His controversial tweets have also made headlines in the past.

Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018 13:43 PM