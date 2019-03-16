You are here:

Abhay Deol's coming-of-age show, The Odds, to close Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles 2019

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol who celebrates his 34th birthday today (16 March), took to social media to share a teaser of his upcoming home production The Odds. He mentioned that the show will close the 17th annual Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) on 14 April and will screen a special 90-minute presentation.

Directed by Megha Ramaswamy, it is a coming-of-age tale about two teens who skip school on an important exam day and go on a fantastical journey in Mumbai. The show features Abhay and Priyanka Bose (Lion) in supporting roles, and Yashaswini Dayama and Monica Dogra in lead roles.

Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) also announced that the opening night gala event will honour Indian actress Tabu, paired with a screening of her latest film Andhadhun.

Updated Date: Mar 16, 2019 12:31:16 IST