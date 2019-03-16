Abhay Deol's coming-of-age show, The Odds, to close Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles 2019
Bollywood actor Abhay Deol who celebrates his 34th birthday today (16 March), took to social media to share a teaser of his upcoming home production The Odds. He mentioned that the show will close the 17th annual Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) on 14 April and will screen a special 90-minute presentation.
Directed by Megha Ramaswamy, it is a coming-of-age tale about two teens who skip school on an important exam day and go on a fantastical journey in Mumbai. The show features Abhay and Priyanka Bose (Lion) in supporting roles, and Yashaswini Dayama and Monica Dogra in lead roles.
What are the odds that your 100th post is on the day of your birthday, it’s also the day you announce a show that you are producing, which happens to be called “The Odds!?” That’s not even where the good news ends! I am excited to announce that we are having a special 90min presentation of the show at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles for their closing night on the 14th of April! Directed by Megha Ramaswamy, “The Odds” is a special little show, quirky, funny, atmospheric, abstract, unapologetic, colorful, stylistic, and contemporary. I’ve had a blast working with some young, dynamic film makers, in a time and a market where experimentation is no longer a bad word, where disruption leads to creativity, where platforms encourage you to have individuality, and where the world is your playground. I will share a lot more in the coming days, in the meantime, here’s a “shining” moment from the series. #theodds #producing #acting
Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) also announced that the opening night gala event will honour Indian actress Tabu, paired with a screening of her latest film Andhadhun.
