Abhay Deol, Meera Syal cast in Disney Channel Original film Spin; movie to be directed by Manjari Makijany

Spin follows an Indian-American teenager with a passion for creating DJ mixes that blend textures of her Indian heritage with that of the world around her.

Bollywood actor Abhay Deol and UK's Meera Syal have joined the cast of Disney Channel Original movie Spin, reported Variety. The film is being directed by Manjari Makijany of Desert Dolphin fame and has Avantika Vandanapu in the lead.

The film is about an Indian American teen who discovers her artistic side through the unique world of DJ culture.

Vandanapu will star as Rhea, an Indian American teen who learns she has a passion for creating DJ mixes that blend the textures of her Indian heritage and the world around her.

Speaking about the project, the director said that the film is special as it is giving her a way to introduce her culture in an authentic manner.

"The team at Disney is committed and passionate about representation and have been extremely supportive of my vision from casting a talented Indian actor such as Abhay Deol and the fantastic Meera Syal, to smaller details in the story that reflect the culture," she added.

The script of Spin is written by Carley Steiner and Josh A Cagan. Zanne Devine is the executive producer of the film.

Praising the executive producer of the film, Makijany said, "Zanne is a real champion for diversity and women in film and that is reflected throughout our cast and crew."

She added that the conscious decisions of inclusion at the leadership level help shape the narrative and the stories that they put out. The director she is blessed to have a truly global cast from Australia to India, UK, Canada and the US.

The cast also includes Aryan Simhadri, Michael Bishop, Jahbril Cook, Kerri Medders, and Anna Cathcart.

According to a report in The Disinsider, Vandanapu is currently starring in Diary of a Future President for Disney+. The report adds that the production is expected to begin filming in October with a release date sometime in 2021 on Disney Channel.

Deol. who was last seen in the sci-fi mystery JL50, will play Rhea''s father, Arvind.

Syal will essay the role of Rhea's spirited grandmother, Asha. Simhadri has been cast as Rhea's younger brother.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)