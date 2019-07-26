Abhay Deol addresses his 'big screen' absence with hilarious meme; fans laud actor's sense of humour

Abhay Deol has always been one to take up challenging roles. With his new film Chopsticks, the actor garnered widespread praise. Abhay is often asked why he does not take more Bollywood projects. In a recent post, the actor took a humorous take on the matter.

Abhay shared a meme which depicted an image of himself with the name 'Abhay' on top. The very next image showed a blank picture with the caption ‘Ab-nahi-hay’, which was a scathing self-deprecation on his career not going places. The actor shared the meme, calling to notice the often-asked query during media interactions — “Why do we not see you more often on the big screen?”.

"It’s a loaded question, one I cannot answer in short. Maybe one day I will write a book about it. But then, I’ve already raked up enough trouble over the years, a book might land too many punches! But for all of you who want more let me tell you that I have 3 films in post-production and I’m starting 2 more. As the great Lenny Kravitz once sang, “it ain’t over till it’s over.” #playthegame," said Abhay.

The post was liked by many of Abhay's colleagues, including former Bigg Boss contestant Diandra Soares, actors Pallavi Sharda and Diana Penty. Abhay's followers also loved his post and appreciated the actor's humility.

“He has humour also! Aisa full package ab kyu nahi banate Bhagwan ji!," said one fan while another complimented the actor about his 'attitude.'

Check out Abhay Deol's post

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2019 10:46:18 IST