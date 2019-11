ABC's Fresh Off the Boat, starring Constance Wu and Randall Park, cancelled after six-season run

ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat, the first network TV comedy in two decades to focus on an Asian American family, is coming to an end after six seasons. The network said Friday that the sitcom starring Randall Park and Constance Wu will wrap with an hour-long finale on 21 February, making this a truncated last season.

The show about a couple and their three children in 1990s Florida is based on chef Eddie Huang’s memoir of the same name.

In a statement, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke lauded the show as “game-changing” with its focus on an Asian American family.

While the TV industry has gradually embraced diversity, it’s been slow to include characters of Asian descent in the mix. Comedian Margaret Cho’s All-American Girl ended in 1995 after one season.

A possible spinoff with characters to be introduced on Fresh Off the Boat is being considered. It would focus on an Indian family whose daughter is one of Eddie’s (Hudson Yang) classmates. It was recently reported that Preity Zinta and Vir Das are set to guest star in an episode that is expected to serve as basis for the spin-off, tentatively titled Magic Motor Inn.

Wu, who starred in Crazy Rich Asians, apologized earlier this year for a Twitter outburst lamenting the show’s renewal this season. She said it was an emotional reaction to having to pass on a passion project because it conflicted with Fresh Off the Boat.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Nov 10, 2019 11:20:37 IST