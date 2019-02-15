Aayush Sharma on Loveyatri's reception: Salman Khan was proud and supportive, told me 'reactions don't matter'

Aayush Sharma's musical romantic drama Loveyatri may not have been a critical and commercial success, but the actor has said that his brother-in-law Salman Khan is happy that the film was made, and told him that reactions did not matter.

Loveyatri was produced by Salman under his banner Salman Khan Films and marked Aayush's debut in Bollywood, alongside Warina Hussain. In an interview with DNA, Sharma praised Salman, addressing him as one of the "most motivating persons" he knows, and also revealed that Salman gave the team ample creative liberty during its making.

Aayush added that Salman approached him on the first day of Loveyatri's release and told him, “I am proud and happy of the fact that the film is made, so the reactions don’t matter.”

The film released on 5 October 2018 and was universally panned by critics and audiences for its weak plot and insipid acting. Helmed by debutant director Abhiraj Minawala, Loveyatri is inspired from the 2006 Telugu film Devadasu. Apart from Aayush and Warina, it also stars Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor in significant roles.

Aayush is currently training for his upcoming movie which is currently under pre-production. He said that the production house will be announced shortly.

