One of the highly anticipated films KUTTEY, directed by Aasman Bhardwaj has been released and has opened up to a good first-day collection with 1.07 cr. Between Bullet, Bloods, and Betrayal, KUTTEY showcases the story of several dogs after one bone which is being loved by the audiences. This film marks Aasman Bharadwaj’s debut as a director and stars Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Tabu with Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj in the lead.

#Kuttey has a slow start on Day 1… Gathered pace in the evening shows at premium multiplexes… Needs to see a miraculous turnaround on Day 2 and 3… Fri ₹ 1.07 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/RwFDyEZ87q — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2023

Prior to the big release of the film, makers had created a ton of anticipation by hosting an event ‘Mehfil- E- Khaas’, where several renowned singers and poets such as legendary Gulzar Saab, Rekha Bharadwaj, Vishal Bharadwaj sang their respective poems and songs. The event was euphoric and a huge hit amongst the listeners.

‘Kuttey’ is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. The film’s music will be scored by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar. The film is all set to release on 13th January 2023.

