Aashiq Abu announces Virus, featuring Revathy, Asif Ali, Parvathy; film to tentatively release in 2019

Aashiq Abu, renowned Malayalam film-maker, has recently announced his next project, reports FilmiBeat.com. His upcoming directorial venture seems to be quite a magnum opus with most A-List industry artists joining the project. The upcoming film is titled Virus, and the makers made an official announcement through the official Facebook page.

Powered by Rubicon Project, Virus is set to feature Revathy, Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Parvathy, Rima Kallingal, Kalidas Jayaram, Remya Nambeeshan, Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothen, Chemban Vinod Jose and others in pivotal roles.

OPM will be producing the film, and the script has been jointly written by Muhsin Parari, Suhas and Sharfu, adds the report. The cinematographer of Virus will be Rajeev Ravi. Sushin Shyam will be in charge of the music. The poster, which claims that the film is based on true events, suggests that the narrative may revolve around the outbreak of the Nipah virus that affected Kerala in the middle of 2018. The film has a tentative release of 2019.

Abu's directorial ventures before this was Mayaanadhi, which was a 2017 romantic thriller. The narrative involved the love story of a couple who were fighting to survive in the world against all odds. It garnered both critical as well as commercial acclaim at the theatres.

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2018 11:49 AM