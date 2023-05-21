Shubham Kumar, Aashim Gulati, and Sauraseni Mitra opened up on the second season of Taj, called Taj- Reign of Revenge, working with Dharmendra and Naseeruddin Shah, and what to expect from season two.

Shubham says, “It’s the aftermath of what Daniyal did in the final episode and now he has to live with his choices, this dark person who has committed this heinous crime. This one is going to be completely different Daniyal you’ll see, not the conflicted one. He’s older now. He’s naïve but not dull.

Aashim says, “There were a lot of things that I shot for between Taj and U-Turn that’s yet to be out. There’s a massive difference, two different eras altogether. I didn’t have much to do there, here there was too much to do.”

Sauraseni says, “My character Mehrunisa is way ahead of its time. I can relate to her on many levels because there were different attributes to her personality. It actually takes a lot of strength for one person to provide it to another person. My character has that strength in her.”

On working with Naseeruddin Shah

Aashim says, “It’s not Naseeruddin Shah that’s intimidating but the body of work he brings along. There’s a fan boy in Salim who wants validation from his father. If I got that fanboy to stand in front of him, I wouldn’t be able to do justice to my character.”

Sauraseni: I never thought I would work with him one day. Sharing screen with him was only I could dream of. As an actor, you can’t get intimidated. He’s so humble, you automatically get comfortable around him.

Shubham on his character of Daniyal

The whole Shahi way of living. If I had to pick one thing, it will be faith. I used to be a proper atheist but there was spirituality, no religion as such. He doesn’t value his family as much as I do it now. I’ve taken all his bad choices.

Aashim on his character Salim

My love for cinema and my craft is the driving factor. I don’t want the fame, I’m not saying I don’t like it. I want to be true to myself, and whatever comes, it’s just a byproduct of my craft. In this case, for Salim, the throne is the fame. The throne has place for all three brothers and we all can rule, we don’t have to fight for it. We have to be true, good, and peaceful in our surroundings.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.