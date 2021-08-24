Aascar Ravichandran, who produced Anniyan, has said the Hindi remake starring Ranveer Singh is being made without his consent: 'I own the copyright of the film.'

Tamil producer Aascar Ravichandran has filed a case against producer Jayantilal Gada and director Shankar regarding the remake of Anniyan, starring Ranveer Singh.

Ravichandran has alleged that he was shocked that a remake of the film was announced without his knowledge. He had earlier raised the issue with the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce (SIFCC), according to The Indian Express.

In an interview, the producer has acknowledged that he will go to court against Gada and Shankar. Adding that the film cannot be made without his consent, Ravichandran said that “I own the copyright of the film and no other person has the right over it”. He added that Anniyan is his movie, as he had hired Shankar to write and direct it.

Director Shankar has refuted the allegations. He has explained that everyone is aware of his role as the director and scriptwriter of the film. The Robot director added that he is “absolutely entitled to exploit the same in any manner I deem fit”. He has added that the SIFCC has pledged its support to him, advising him to wait as they speak to the film association in Mumbai.

Shankar had earlier hit back at Ravichandran, saying that “as the admitted author of the literary work, my rights cannot be interfered with under any circumstances”. He had added that there was no way in which the rights of the movie could be vested with Ravichandran, calling the charges "baseless", states The Indian Express.

The 2005 psychological action thriller featured South star Vikram in the lead and chronicled the story of a man who suffers from multiple personality disorder- working as a lawyer by day and a vigilante at night.

The Anniyan remake, billed as a pan-India project, was announced in April this year. The movie, co-produced by Pen Studios and God Bless Entertainment, is slated to go on the floors in mid 2022.



(With inputs from Press Trust of India)