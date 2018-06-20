Aarya Babbar to direct short film Shunya based on communal riots, featuring Yashpal Sharma

Mumbai: Actor Aarya Babbar, currently pursuing a filmmaking course at the New York Film Academy, will direct a short film titled Shunya, based on communal riots. It will feature actor Yashpal Sharma.

The story of Shunya revolves around a simple villager who is scared for himself and his family. It shows how he gets sucked into fanaticism and as a result, becomes a fanatic himself.

"I went through the script just once and that moment I was blown away and immediately said yes. The story is outstanding and the way Aarya has tried to pass the message is brilliant. Being a short film, he covered all the points so beautifully, and the way he has framed it is something I got very inclined to," Yashpal said in a statement.

He said it was after a long time that he got a challenging character. "Plus being a lead... So I was willing to give into it completely. The message, the story and the way everything is put up is so strong, that I'm glad to be a part of this project," Yashpal added.

This will also be Aarya's final graduation film for the New York Film Academy. The shoot of the film will start from Saturday on the outskirts of Mumbai in a village called Bhandardara.

Yashpal is known for films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Lagaan, Gangaajal and Aarakshan.

