Months after the death of Aaron Carter, a US popstar and younger brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, his autopsy results have come out recently, revealing the cause of his death. As per the autopsy reports which have been also confirmed by the Los Angeles coroners, Aaron Carter’s death has been ruled as an “accidental” case of drowning due to being under the influence of drugs. As reported by the Independent, Aaron had taken sedatives and also inhaled difluoroethane which may have led to his death. For the unversed, the 34-year-old singer was found dead in his California residence in November last year. His body was discovered inside the bathtub by his house help.

Aaron Carter’s autopsy results

The results of Aaron Carter’s autopsy, which were performed just a day after this death, came months after in April 2023, considering the time taken for toxicology tests. The results clearly revealed that his death was caused due to “accidentally” drowning in the bathtub and due to the effects of sedatives and difluoroethane, traces of which were found in his system.

While a sedative named ‘Alprazolam’ was reportedly inhaled by Carter, traces of the compressed gas difluoroethane, a gas commonly used in air spray cleaners, was also found in his system, the report added. These two substances made him “incapacitated” and caused his drowning.

It is pertinent to note that the pop star had been under the radar of the police for drug abuse. He was also visited by the cops after a video of him inhaling something during an Instagram live went viral last year. Not just that, he has been also arrested a few times in drug-related cases.

Aaron Carter death

On 5 November 2022, singer and rapper Aaron Carter was found dead at the age of 34. As per media reports, he was found dead in his home in Lancaster, California on Sunday morning. Later, the news was confirmed by his team. A day after his death, his brother Nick Carter was seen paying an emotional tribute to Aaron during the Backstreet Boys’ concert in London.

