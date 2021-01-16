Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai trailer: MXPlayer show features Swara Bhasker as a ghost
Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai, Swara Bhasker's horror comedy series, will have five episodes and will stream from 22 January on MX PLayer
MX Player had launched the trailer of their original horror-comedy series Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai.
Directed by Gaurav Sinha, the show is about four bachelor friends Nikhil (Sumeet Vyas), Subbu (Naveen Kasturia), Kavi (Amol Parashar) and Sanki (Ashish Verma) who are at a loss, looking for accommodation in a city like Mumbai. The four become ecstatic when they find a 4BHK at a measly rent in the city, but they are in for a surprise when they realise that they will be sharing their amazing new apartment with a roommate who just happens to be a ghost. Things take a turn for the worse, when Mausam, essayed by Swara Bhaskar, comes to visit them for a housewarming party, and ends up getting possessed.
The trials and tribulations of bachelors trying to find a place to stay in Mumbai have been perfectly highlighted in the film, with scenes of possession, hilariously shot, taking up a better part of the trailer.
According to MX Player, the 5 episodic series will stream for free from 22 January.
The show stars Swara Bhaskar, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar and Ashish Verma in lead roles.
Swara Bhaskar shared the trailer on Twitter.
Check it out here
Hellloooo! #AapkeyKamreyMeinKoiRehtaHai aur aapko pata nahi?!? 👀
Full trailer of my next release, only on @MXPlayer on 22nd jan 2020! #cannotwait #MXOriginalSeries #newrelease
@vyas_sumeet @amolparashar @nouwwwin @Ashishsverma pic.twitter.com/cJx66fpvHQ
— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 15, 2021
