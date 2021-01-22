Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai review: Swara Bhasker's horror-comedy series is short on wit and frights

The brevity of episodes (under 20 minutes each), is a benefit, even though it is short on wit and frights and there is a frugality to the production design.

A voiceover introduces us to the setting of this five part horror-comedy series. The narrator declares that the events unfold in a city that was once referred to by a name that starts with the letter B, which was then rechristened to a name beginning with the letter M. This ‘unnamed’ city, says the voice, attracts two kinds of ‘culprits’: ‘a****les and bachelors’, but the worst kind, he says, is a mix of both.

In the foreground is the story of four friends — Nikhil (Sumeet Vyas), Kavi (Amol Parashar), Subbu (Naveen Kasturia) and Sanki/Varun (Ashish Verma) — who are also colleagues at work. As is the plight of many bachelors in a big city, they too are facing issues finding a decent dwelling in said city.

Thrown out of their earlier apartment and homeless, they live out of their vintage Mercedes car, a sassy comment on the importance of projecting an image of success, however far from the truth it might be. This segment of life in their mobile home is one of the most creative of the story that largely unfolds in one location.

Fed up of being judged and rejected by prospective landlords, they strike gold when broker Irfan (Ishteyaq Khan) finds them a 4 BHK in an unfinished high rise. Things finally seem to be looking up for this foursome that is unaware that the house will be inhabited by some spooky beings too.

Delighted at their plush home, Sanki plans a big housewarming party. Among the guests is their newest office colleague Mausam (Swara Bhasker). Mausam catches the fancy of both the introverted and anxious Kavi as well as Casanova Nikhil. A spiked drink later, Subbu, who is in a committed long distance relationship, finds himself in a compromising position with an attractive female colleague. Sanki is desperate for a hook-up but the drug fuelled party goes completely off the rails, dragging the quartet on a collision course, accelerated by a bhatakti aatma (wandering soul).

Hereafter, the flat mates are terrorised by spirit possession, dead bodies, and the threat of eviction. Amidst all this are new, old and strained romantic relationships.

Within the horror-comedy, director Gaurav Sinha’s story (screenplay and dialogues) makes a comment on economics and corruption within the real estate market in a megalopolis not unlike Mumbai, where even the cops are often in cahoots with builders.

The strength of the show lies in its lead actors who are all equally competent and share an easy onscreen vibe. Of the principal cast, Bhasker is given the most demanding part as a woman whose body becomes possessed by a male spirit.

The brevity of the episodes (under 20 minutes each), is a benefit, even though it is short on wit and frights and there is a frugality to the production design.

Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai, a title inspired by the song lyric from the 1973 film Yaadon Ki Baaraat, has a premise that offers plenty of room for some quick-witted, dark humour, and maybe even a few scares. In their absence, the series barely hits the high notes.

Rating: **/5

Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai is now streaming on MX Player. Watch the trailer here —

