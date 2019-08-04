A$AP Rocky returns to US after being freed from Swedish jail; assault verdict on 14 August

American rapper A$AP Rocky has returned to the United States after spending nearly one month in jail in Sweden.

The American rapper thanked his fans and supporters in an Instagram statement posted on Friday, saying “I can’t begin to describe how grateful I am for all of you."

The rapper was all smiles after stepping off a private jet at Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday, TMZ reported.

The site shared several videos and pictures of Rocky celebrating his return to his hometown in the private terminal parking of the airport.

The 30-year-old rapper was released from Swedish detention on Friday at the conclusion of his trial, when the judge ruled out at him of not being a flight risk, along with his co-defendants Thoto and Bladi.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a pair of eyewitnesses pleaded with the prosecution that they did not see the rapper using any sort of bottle as a weapon during the argument. However, the Swedish prosecutors reportedly want to see him spend six months behind bars on charges of assault.

Rocky, a platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been behind bars since early this month as Swedish police investigates a fight he was allegedly involved in in Stockholm before appearing at a music festival. It was not clear who else was involved, but videos published on social media appear to show a person being violently thrown onto the ground by Rocky. A defense lawyer has said it was self-defense.

A final verdict on his assault case is expected to be delivered by 14 August.

Updated Date: Aug 04, 2019 13:49:45 IST