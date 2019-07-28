You are here:

A$AP Rocky fan arrested for allegedly threatening to blow up Swedish Embassy in Washington DC

A fan upset over rapper A$AP Rocky's detention in Sweden was arrested on Tuesday after she allegedly threatened to blow up the Swedish Embassy in Washington DC.

According to an affidavit, the fan has been identified as Rebecca Kanter, reported Variety.

Purportedly, she placed a bag down near the entrance of the embassy, threw liquid from coca-cola bottle at the doorway and shouted: "I'm going to blow this motherf-er up."

She returned to the embassy the next day and screamed at personnel and made statements about A$AP Rocky. When she refused to leave the embassy, she was taken into custody by secret service agents.

After her arrest, a police report stated that Kanter was charged with destruction of property and unlawful entry.

Rocky,a platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated artist whose real name is Rakim Mayers, has been detained in a Swedish prison since 3 July. The rapper was charged with assault after he took part in a confrontation in Stockholm on 30 June.

The case has earned the attention of a slew of celebrities, including recording artist and producer Sean “Diddy” Combs; singer Justin Bieber; singer Shawn Mendes; actress Jada Pinkett Smith; Kardashian West’s mother, reality star Kris Jenner; singer Nicki Minaj; and rapper Post Malone, as well as Kim Kardashian West.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jul 28, 2019 14:12:06 IST