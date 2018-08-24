Aankhen 2, starring Amitabh Bachchan, will be directed by Anees Bazmee; film to release in January 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's next project will be a heist thriller and a sequel to his 2002 movie Aankhen, directed by Anees Bazmee, reports Mumbai Mirror. The project will be co-produced by Eros International and Tarun Agarwal.

Eros confirmed the news on its official Twitter handle.

Gear up for the new heist-thriller! @ErosIntlPlc & #TarunAgarwal to produce #Aankhen2 starring @SrBachchan. More big names to be announced soon in the ensemble cast, watch this space! Dir. by Anees Bazmee, film to go on floor in 2019 & release in January 2020 @ErosNow — Eros Now (@ErosNow) August 24, 2018

The same report states that Bachchan has iked the script and given his nod to the project. Anees has begun the prep and will start shooting in 2019. The team is targeting an early 2020 release. This news was later confirmed by an official spokesperson of the production house.

Other actors who are being considered for another pivotal role are Sushant Singh Rajput and Vicky Kaushal, said the report. Since the story revolves around a casino this time owned by a Chinese, the makers are also considering Jackie Chan for the part. Chan was recently in India in 2016 for the shoot of his adventure comedy titled Kung Fu Yoga, which also featured Sonu Sood, Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur.

Bachchan's movie Aankhen also had a similar narrative in which he played an antagonist who manipulates three blind men to pull off a bank robbery. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and produced by Gaurang Doshi, the 2002 movie garnered appreciation. A sequel to the film, featuring Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal and Sushmita Sen, was announced by Doshi in 2014.

