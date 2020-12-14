Aanand L Rai to produce, direct yet-untitled biopic on chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand

Currently, Aanand L Rai is shooting for Atrangi Re ﻿with Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

Aanand L Rai will soon direct a biopic on Indian chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand. He will also co-produce the film via his banner Colour Yellow Productions with Mahaveer Jain’s Sundial Entertainment.

The biopic's title is yet to be announced, so is its cast and crew.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared this development

Currently, Rai is shooting for Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. The romantic drama went on floors in Varanasi in March but the shoot was halted when the coronavirus -induced nationwide lockdown was announced.

The second schedule of Atrangi Re began in October with the Simmba actor and Dhanush resuming the shoot.

Atrangi Re is written by the director's long-time collaborator, Himanshu Sharma. It will feature music by AR Rahman with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

Meanwhile, Anand has authored an inspirational book where he looks back on his experience to share lessons on how to navigate life.

In Mind Master: Winning Lessons from a Champion's Life (as told to journalist Susan Ninan), Anand revisits his greatest games and worst losses, his unique experiences of playing against the best minds, and the methods he employs to prepare for wins, cope with disappointments and, simply, stay in the game. The book, published by Hachette India, released on 11 December.

