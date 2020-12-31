Aanand L Rai tests positive for coronavirus, reveals he's asymptomatic and in self quarantine

Aanand L Rai, who recently completed a shooting schedule of his upcoming directorial Atrangi Re, advised everyone who has come in contact with him to self quarantine.

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai has tested positive for coronavirus . The director took to social media to update fans about his health condition.

"I have tested covid positive today. Just wanted to inform everyone that I don’t feel any symptoms and I feel fine. I’m quarantining as instructed by authorities. Anyone who has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine and follow d govt protocols. Thank you for support(sic)," Rai wrote on Twitter.

I have tested covid positive today.Just wanted to inform everyone that I don’t feel any symptoms & I feel fine. I’m quarantining as instructed by authorities.Anyone wh has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine & follow d govt protocols.Thank you for support🙏 — Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai) December 31, 2020

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Rai was shooting for his next directorial, Atrangi Re, starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The shooting for the film was halted when the nation announced an indefinite lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus . The shoot for the film resumed in Madurai in October.

Talking about resuming shoot, Sara had said that sitting in a room where people are wearing masks, suits and gloves is a little strange and different. However, the actor added that the passion and excitement with which everybody in the film fraternity came to the set had not changed.

The actor had recently shared a picture from the sets of the film as well.

Recently the director announced the schedule wrap of his film, which was being shot at Taj Mahal, with a post on Instagram.

