Aanand L Rai has always been known for his ability to deliver stories ahead of their time. One such is “Raanjhanaa,” which celebrates its 10-year anniversary. As fans joyously commemorate this, their excitement reaches new heights with the announcement of Rai’s next project, “Tere Ishk Mein,” featuring Dhanush.

Rai, sharing the announcement video, wrote on Instagram- “Kuch kahaniyan kisi purane dost jaisi mil jaati hain! Jo haath nahin milaati, seedhe aake gale lag jaati hain…10 saal pehle ek aisi hi kahani mili thi humein… Kundan ki kahani. Dost tha mera, par jee naa saka… uska mood nahi tha jeena ka! Ab 10 saal baad phir ek kissa aaya hai; Kundan aur ye ladka ek se hi hain, bus iska mood duniya phoonk dene ka hai! Sirf aapke liye…’Tere Ishk Mein’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai)

Reflecting on this announcement, Aanand L Rai shares, “There couldn’t be a more perfect day to unveil our next venture, ‘Tere Ishk Mein,’ with Dhanush. ‘Raanjhanaa’ holds a special place in my heart, and the love and adoration it continues to receive from fans worldwide is truly heartwarming.” For those unversed, Dhanush made a remarkable entry into Bollywood with “Raanjhanaa,” and today, he stands tall as one of the biggest stars of our time.

His immense talent has garnered him a massive fanbase, both in the South Indian and Hindi film industries. While the lines between the Hindi and South Indian film industries are blurring in today’s pan-Indian times, Aanand L Rai’s pioneering foresight in recognizing Dhanush’s potential in Bollywood and the merging of talents across industries before anyone else cannot be understated.

In addition to “Tere Ishk Mein,” Color Yellow Productions has other exciting projects lined up, including “Jhimma 2” and “Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.