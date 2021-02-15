Aamir Khan’s son Junaid begins shoot for his Hindi film debut Maharaja

Maharaja will be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862.

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan is looking at his entry into the Hindi movie industry with his first Bollywood venture, titled Maharaja, confirmed. According to Junaid’s younger sister Ira Khan, the team has already started shooting for the film.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ira shared a picture of offering a floral bouquet to Junaid. In the caption she wrote how emotional and happy she was for her brother.

“This wasn't his first play or his first show or our first play together but.. today is his first day! Of shoot. And I love this picture,” wrote the 24-year-old. She wrote although her brother has been acting for a while, the first day of his film shoot was very exciting for her.

Ira looked forward to visiting the set to “embarrass and trouble him” adding how Junaid was tight-lipped about the entire project. She also lauded Junaid’s professionalism, calling it “unparalleled”.

Here is the post

The film will be directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and the Maharaj libel case of 1862 forms the basis of the film. Junaid is set to essay the role of a reformer and journalist called Karsandas Mulji.

According to a report by Mid-Day, Junaid has been prepping for his role for the last six months. The report has quoted a source to state that the director and the production design team have arranged for the groundwork over the past one month. “A massive set has been built in Vijay Nagar in Marol where the period drama will be shot,” the source further said.

Aditya Chopra will be launching Junaid as he plays the journalist who had written an article about spiritual guru Jadunathji Brijratanji Maharaj and his exploits of establishing sexual liaisons with women devotees. The Maharaj found the article libelous and had filed a case against Karsandas Mulji.