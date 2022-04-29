Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha's first song Kahaani released on 28th April, Thursday, and fans are absolutely in love with it.

Aamir Khan, the perfectionist of Bollywood, never misses an opportunity to offer something extraordinary on the big screen. The celebrity is now on a high due to the recent release of his heavily crafted 'Kahani' song, which gave the public a little taste of what the film is set to be like while simultaneously igniting the audience's passion.

Viewers filled social media with acclaim for the 'Kahani' song as soon as it was published yesterday, increasing their enthusiasm for the flick. Within 24 hours after its release, it had become one of the most popular songs on the internet. Let's have a look at the positive feedback on the internet.

An Aamir fan was seen very impressed by the 'Kahani' song where he was seen sure about the film is a masterpiece. He wrote -

"Thank you so much sir for this perfect song, it's really amazing .. The melody, the lyrics.. Everything! I am so anxious for the movie, I am sure it will be a masterpiece!! Very congratulations to you sir and all team I love you so much idol"

A fan finds the song the most soothing one which is very well composed and sung. He wrote - "What a soothing track from #LaalSinghChaddha !! Truly refreshing Beautifully composed & very well sung. Can't wait to see this film".

A fan wrote about the song carrying a feeling to take back to nostalgia and assured of it being a ruler.

"Classic song. The lyrics the music and the singing all take you back to Nostalgia. Aamir Khan and Lal Singh Chadha are set to rule #KahaniSongOutNow"

Classic song. The lyrics the music and the singing all take you back to Nostalgia. Aamir Khan and Lal Singh Chadha are set to rule #KahaniSongOutNow pic.twitter.com/QnSWL8TTKm — яσн¡тvKoppula (@ForAamironly) April 28, 2022

A fan mentioned the heart-touching feel of the song and expressed her anticipation for the film. "Gajab awesome great lovely Soooooooo cute dil Choo Jane wala song hai kahani song so excited waiting for laal Singh chaddha movie lovely"

Gajab awesome great lovely Soooooooo cute dil Choo Jane wala song hai kahani song so excited waiting for laal Singh chaddha movie lovely #AamirKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan #LaalSinghChaddha #KahaniSongOutNow @AKPPL_Official❤ pic.twitter.com/1l7Jhb4cbn — Sudha Ajmera (@SudhaAjmera7) April 28, 2022

Moreover, a fan wrote about the song mentioning the curiosity that it has built for the film.

"#KahaniSong From #LaalSinghChaddha OMG What a Briliant Song, Goosebumps Lyrics. @ipritamofficial Sir Never Forget To Bring Curiosity Song On His Own Music Style Definitely This Song Will Be A Superhit On Music Platformbest of luck #KahaniSongOutNow

@AKPPL_Official"

Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao and Viacom18 Studios and is all set to release on 11th August 2022 in theatres worldwide.

