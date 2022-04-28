Ira Khan took to Instagram and shared lovely photos with her dad Aamir Khan.

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan's daughter, uploaded a couple of images with her father on Instagram on Wednesday. The 25-year-old shared a photo of their bonding moment in the caption, revealing that the PK star did her makeup.

"Guess who did my make-up? It's interesting when your father walks up to you and claims he can do your make-up better than you can... and he turns out to be right. Who needs YouTube tutorials?!" Ira's caption read.

Aamir Khan has spent significant time with his children. The actor's production business, Aamir Khan Productions, recently posted a photo of him eating mangoes with his son Azad on its official Instagram page. As they savoured the luscious summer fruit, the two got a little dirty with their eating. "Have you treated yourself and your family with some yet?" stated the caption of the post.

Aamir is currently preparing for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a loose version of the Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump, which won six Academy Awards in 1994. After a long separation, Aamir Khan will reunite with Kareena Kapoor Khan. In 2012's Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, the two previously shared screen time.

