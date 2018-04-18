Aamir Khan's Dangal, Thugs of Hindostan diction coach Prakash Bhardwaj turns director with Rituparana Sengupta-starrer

Prakash Bhardwaj, who is credited with coaching Aamir Khan’s speech and accents in mega box office hits, from Rang De Basanti, PK and Dangal, and the upcoming Thugs of Hindostan, is now making his directorial debut with a film titled Colors of Life, as reported by DNA.

Colors of Life is based on the life of a single mother played by Rituparna Sengupta, known for her performance as a brothel madam in Rajkahini, and her daughter played by Payel Roy. The film deals with the life of a working single mother and the mother-daughter relationship. Although the film has a Bengali cast, the language of the Colors of Life is English, as reported by DNA.

Prakash Bhardwaj, who as a speech trainer had infused realism to the diverse characters played by Aamir Khan, especially in his blockbuster as well as critically acclaimed performance in Dangal, looks all set to make his mark in the directorial field, drawing on his own talents and experience with Khan on several sets.

With Thugs of Hindostan coming up next, a period drama, Bhardwaj’s talents would be in the reckoning as well. The film is set in the period from 1790 to 1805. It is not a historical film but fiction set in that period.

