Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal to make singing, directorial debut with upcoming action-thriller Factory

Faisal Khan, the brother of superstar Aamir Khan, is set to make his directorial debut with action-thriller Factory. This film will also mark his singing debut.

Faisal has previously served as an assistant director on films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander with Mansoor Khan, and Tum Mere Ho with his late father Tahir Hussain.

The 53-year-old actor will also star in the film. "My mother always kept telling me that I'll do well as a director and I am sure she will be pleasantly surprised with my decision," Faisal said in a statement.

The actor, best known for featuring alongside Aamir in 2000's Mela, said he is excited for Factory as he has been involved with the project right from the scripting stage.

"Direction was always on my mind, but this happened organically. We had another director [Sharique Minhaj] on board, but due to date issues, he couldn't continue. That's when I decided to step in. What is interesting is that my brother and mother [Zeenat] are aware of the film, but they don't know that I have turned director. I wanted to surprise them after finishing one schedule. I am waiting to see their reaction," Faisal told Mid-Day.

Also featuring Roaleey Ryan, Raj Kumar Kanojya, Ribbhu Mehra and Sharad Singh, Factory is slated to release early 2020.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 28, 2019 18:09:16 IST