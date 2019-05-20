You are here:

Aamir Khan, Varun Grover question Netflix over writer credits being absent in Deepa Mehta's Leila trailer

FP Staff

May 20, 2019 16:54:26 IST

Aamir Khan has said that he is looking forward to watching Netflix's Leila, pointing out that the trailer does not include writing credits. In his tweet, the actor said that would have wanted to know the names of crew-members on the project. Writer-comedian Varun Grover, who has penned Netflix's Sacred Games, also called out the streaming platform for not enlisting creators' names at the end of the trailer.

Aamir Khan and Varun Grover (right). Twitter

Here are the tweets of Aamir Khan and Varun Grover

Starring Huma Qureshi, Siddharth, Rahul Khanna, Sanjay Suri, Akarsh Khurana and Arif Zakaria, the six-part dystopian drama is based on author Prayaag Akbar’s 2017 award-winning book of the same name.

Leila is co-directed by Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman (Peepli Live and Mukkabaaz) and Pawan Kumar (writer and director of the 2013 Kannada romantic psychological thriller film, Lucia).

Leila is slated to release on 14 June on Netflix.

Updated Date: May 20, 2019 16:54:26 IST

