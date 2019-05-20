Aamir Khan, Varun Grover question Netflix over writer credits being absent in Deepa Mehta's Leila trailer

Aamir Khan has said that he is looking forward to watching Netflix's Leila, pointing out that the trailer does not include writing credits. In his tweet, the actor said that would have wanted to know the names of crew-members on the project. Writer-comedian Varun Grover, who has penned Netflix's Sacred Games, also called out the streaming platform for not enlisting creators' names at the end of the trailer.

Here are the tweets of Aamir Khan and Varun Grover

Wow! I want to watch this.

By the way, how come there are no credits. I want to know the names of the crew members.https://t.co/5YHWB1PaJS — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) May 18, 2019

Thanks for raising this concern. Hope @NetflixIndia/@netflix display their respect for creators by crediting them at the end of the trailers. The present format doesn't make any sense. https://t.co/3SOPNTbJDb — वरुण (@varungrover) May 20, 2019

Starring Huma Qureshi, Siddharth, Rahul Khanna, Sanjay Suri, Akarsh Khurana and Arif Zakaria, the six-part dystopian drama is based on author Prayaag Akbar’s 2017 award-winning book of the same name.

Leila is co-directed by Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman (Peepli Live and Mukkabaaz) and Pawan Kumar (writer and director of the 2013 Kannada romantic psychological thriller film, Lucia).

Leila is slated to release on 14 June on Netflix.

