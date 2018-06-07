Aamir Khan tweets about Kaala; John Abraham thanks fans on Parmanu crossing 50 cr: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Harshvardhan Kapoor defends statement on Twitter

Bhavesh Joshi actor Harshvardhan Kapoor put a statement out on Twitter regarding a quote of his that has been doing the rounds on the internet. In the aforementioned quote, Harshvardhan reportedly says, "Sonam is in her own world, and she’s done all kinds of films. But I also think it’s easier sometimes for a heroine to fit in a lot of films. For example, a Padman is not driven by her, right? So she doesn’t have to be there for a 100 days. Heroines can be more free. For me now, the whole film will hinge on my shoulders. So, I don’t really take advice from her."

Harshvardhan was trolled and abused on Twitter for his above statement:

I always felt vague sympathy for Harshvardhan Kapoor because he was the slightly neglected sibling but clearly that was premature and unfounded. He’s not the neglected sibling, he’s the asshole no one likes ‍♀️‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/mTQMGam29x — gulab jamun (@PedestrianPoet) June 4, 2018

The actor himself put out a clarification on Twitter and said the following:

If you believe everything printed in the media and start accusing people immediately ... can’t help you ... I never said this ... it’s taken completely out of context and misinterpreted ok I’m done defending myself gonna go hang with my sisters now bye https://t.co/5Akp8pybdX — Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) June 4, 2018

Aamir Khan tweets about Kaala

Have always been a huge Rajni fan, can’t wait to watch Kaala.https://t.co/JgxBA8UcTa — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) June 7, 2018

Aamir Khan sent a tweet out for Rajinikanth's latest movie Kaala that released worldwide today. Aamir wrote, "Have always been a huge Rajni fan, can’t wait to watch Kaala". He also shared a YouTube link to the trailer of Kaala along with the tweet.

John Abraham thanks fans for all the support to Parmanu.

#Parmanu..What a journey...from a time not so long ago when the film's release was under question, to all possible hurdles in our promotional campaign, to TODAY!! Just one word to my audience, media and partners- Thank you!! https://t.co/3qMIV85ui7 — John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) June 7, 2018

It wasn't long ago when the future of John Abraham's Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran was uncertain. The movie was caught in a legal battle between John Abraham and KriArj Entertainment's Prernaa Arora. Now, thirteen days after it's release, the movie has crossed the Rs 50 crores mark at the box-office and John Abraham tweeted his thankfulness for the fans, media, and partners.

Twinkle Khanna teases book number three

Sent the husband with the in-laws and now the kids are packing and flying away for the summer while I stay back and finish book no 3! #writinglife #almostdone pic.twitter.com/PpJbjHhPBG — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) June 7, 2018

Twinkle Khanna, who is now a "writer" after her stint as a Bollywood actress, teased the start of her third book on Twitter. Twinkle wrote that her husband, Akshay Kumar, and her kids are not around her so she has started working on her book number three.

Sanjay Dutt wishes father Sunil Dutt happy birthday

Sunil Dutt, who would have turned 89 this year, was wished a Happy Birthday by his son Sanjay Dutt. The actor took to Instagram and posted an old, black and white picture of the two with the caption, "He lives in me... Happy Birthday Dad!" The veteran actor and Sanjay Dutt's father, Sunil Dutt passed away back in 2005.

Govinda has a gala time in London

‍♂️ #nofilter A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1) on Jun 7, 2018 at 12:46am PDT

Actor Govinda was seen posing on the streets of London in the latest pictures on his Instagram. The pictures, taken in London's Picadilly Circus, sees the actor mid-air in a jump. The actor captioned the images '#nofilter'.

Shoot for Rajinikanth's next begins

Rajinikanth's next movie is being directed by Karthik Subbaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, and the movie's shoot has officially began, according to a tweet by Sun Pictures. The tweet read, "Shooting commences for #SuperStarWithSunPictures". The movie will the the Southern superstar's next after the recently released Kaala.

Karan Johar announces Dhadak trailer

#momentsofdhadak #dhadak trailer coming shortly!!!!!! The magic of immortal love begins......presenting JANHVI and ISHAAN !!!!! @ShashankKhaitan film releases 20th JULY 2018 #dhadak pic.twitter.com/y8ll68edV7 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 7, 2018

Karan Johar sent out a tweet stating that the trailer of the Jhanvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter starrer Dhadak will be out soon. Johar tweeted a poster for the movie which features Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter and wrote, "The magic of immortal love begins".

