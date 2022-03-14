Aamir Khan has received many accolades, including a Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan from the Government of India.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, originally named Mohammed Aamir Hussain Khan, turns 57 today, 14 March. He has worked predominantly in the Hindi film industry and is currently one of the most influential B-town actors.

Khan has a career spanning over three decades, and has not only worked as an actor but has also directed and produced several films.

During the course of his career, Khan has received many accolades, including a Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan from the Government of India. He is known for his unique and remarkable choice of scripts and each of those films has turned out to be the highest-grossing film and an instant hit among the audience.

On the occasion of Aamir Khan's 57th Birthday, here is a look at some of his best songs:

1. Pehla Nasha - Pehla Nasha from the film Jo Jeeta Vohi Sikandar is one of the most loved songs of Aamir Khan. The song was released in 1991 and still is one of the most romantic Bollywood songs ever. The song has 26 million views on Youtube.

2. Chand Sifarish - Chand Sifarish was featured in Fanaa which was released in 2006. The song has 409 million views on Youtube and has us hooked every time.

3. Papa Kehte Hain - 'Papa Kehte Hain' from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak is yet another best songs of Aamir Khan. The song is sung by Udit Narayan and won many awards. The song has 63 million views on Youtube.

4. O Rey Chhori - O Rey Chhori from Lagaan is one of the iconic love songs ever made in Bollywood. The song was released 21 years ago and is still afresh in the minds of the people.