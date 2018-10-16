You are here:

Aamir Khan to make appearance on Koffee with Karan; Hema Malini turns 70: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar make it official



View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on Oct 14, 2018 at 11:43pm PDT

Last month, Shibani Dandekar shared a picture of herself holding hands with a mystery man. Farhan Akhtar on 15 October also shared the same photograph, captioned with a heart shaped emoticon, confirming that the two were a couple.

Aamir Khan to make appearance on Koffee with Karan

Karan Johar announced that Thugs of Hindostan actor Aamir Khan will soon be making an appearance on his celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan.

Kuch Kuch Hota hai completes 20 years

I can’t believe it’s been #20YearsOfKKHH ! A film that gave me love ,acceptance and a career....will always be eternally grateful to @KajolAtUN @iamsrk #rani and @BeingSalmanKhan for indulging a 25 years old boy with stars in his eyes! Thank you for all the love❤️ pic.twitter.com/xm3RGVOneI — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 16, 2018



Karan Johar's romantic drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completed 20 years since its release. The film starred Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in pivotal roles. Salman Khan also made a guest appearance.

Hema Malini celebrates 70th birthday

Thank you all for ur good wishes on my birthday today - Had a lovely, peaceful darshan of the lord at Iskcon in Mumbai this morning, with my brothers and bhabhis 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MusG154Wdb — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) October 16, 2018



Hema Malini, who has starred in films like Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay and Baghban turned 70 on 16 October. Her daughter Esha shared a photograph with a sentimental caption. The veteran actress also shared photographs from her visit to the ISKON temple.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi wrap party

Kangana Ranaut and her team celebrated the wrap up of upcoming historical drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The actress wore a sequinned Gauri and Nainika dress and paired it with dramatic 1920s inspired make-up and hairdo.

Updated Date: Oct 16, 2018 17:43 PM