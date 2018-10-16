You are here:

Aamir Khan to make appearance on Koffee with Karan; Hema Malini turns 70: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Oct,16 2018 17:43:09 IST

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar make it official


View this post on Instagram

❤️

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

Last month, Shibani Dandekar shared a picture of herself holding hands with a mystery man. Farhan Akhtar on 15 October also shared the same photograph, captioned with a heart shaped emoticon, confirming that the two were a couple.

Aamir Khan to make appearance on Koffee with Karan


View this post on Instagram

Koffee with @_aamirkhan !!! #thuginthehouse

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Karan Johar announced that Thugs of Hindostan actor Aamir Khan will soon be making an appearance on his celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan.

Kuch Kuch Hota hai completes 20 years


Karan Johar's romantic drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completed 20 years since its release. The film starred Kajol, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in pivotal roles. Salman Khan also made a guest appearance.

Hema Malini celebrates 70th birthday


Hema Malini, who has starred in films like Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay and Baghban turned 70 on 16 October. Her daughter Esha shared a photograph with a sentimental caption. The veteran actress also shared photographs from her visit to the ISKON temple.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi wrap party

Kangana Ranaut and her team celebrated the wrap up of upcoming historical drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The actress wore a sequinned Gauri and Nainika dress and paired it with dramatic 1920s inspired make-up and hairdo.

Updated Date: Oct 16, 2018 17:43 PM

tags: Aamir Khan , Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , Farhan Akhtar , Hema Malini , Kangana Ranaut , Koffee with Karan , Kuch Kuch Hota Hai , Shibani Dandekar , social media stalker's guide , SocialMediaStalkersGuide

also see

Saif, Sara Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan; Priyanka Chopra becomes tech investor: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Saif, Sara Ali Khan on Koffee With Karan; Priyanka Chopra becomes tech investor: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Priyanka, Farhan on sets of The Sky is Pink; Sara Ali Khan in Switzerland for Simmba: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Priyanka, Farhan on sets of The Sky is Pink; Sara Ali Khan in Switzerland for Simmba: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Priyanka Chopra, Kim Kardashian's night out; Akshay Kumar unveils Padman's Japanese poster: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Priyanka Chopra, Kim Kardashian's night out; Akshay Kumar unveils Padman's Japanese poster: Social Media Stalkers' Guide