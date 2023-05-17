Aamir Khan was and always will be more than just an ‘actor’. Having peaked superstardom with an illustrious 35 years in the Indian film industry, Aamir Khan is widely regarded as one of the most influential and accomplished actors in the history of Indian cinema who left a significant impact on both the artistic and commercial aspects of Hindi cinema. Such that even the world sat up and took notice!

It’s no surprise then that Aamir Khan continues to remain the only Indian male actor to have a cover story done on him by the prestigious TIME Magazine. Published in 2012, Aamir’s celebrated TIME cover was titled ‘Khan’s Quest – Can An Actor change the nation’. In recognition of the global impact of his TV show Satyamev Jayate the issue spoke about his personal endeavour to raise awareness of key issues in Indian society.

Interestingly, while other actors have featured on TIME cover, they have only been featured as part of lists run by the magazine and not a cover story that highlighted their global impact. Additionally Khan scores on that front too, as he also featured on the cover of TIME for ‘The 100 Most Influential People in the World’ issue.

One of the defining aspects of Aamir Khan’s cinematic legacy is his penchant for selecting meaningful and socially relevant scripts. He is known for his ability to choose projects that tackle important issues and challenge societal norms. Many of his films have addressed topics such as education reform (“Taare Zameen Par”), rural empowerment (“Lagaan”), gender equality (“Dangal”), and societal prejudices (“PK”). By taking on such roles and themes, Aamir Khan has been able to bring attention to these issues and spark conversations on a national and international scale.

Aamir Khan continues to inspire and influence generations of actors and filmmakers, leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

