Aamir Khan shares Kiran Rao's short films: Didn't know it was possible to tell stories in 10 seconds

Aamir Khan has taken to social media and shared several 10-second-long short films made by his filmmaker-wife Kiran Rao. The films have been made for Thumbstoppers, an initiative Facebook launched in May to push out creative short-form mobile video advertisements, reports The Hindu.

Sharing the films on Instagram, Aamir said that he was not even aware that films could be made within such a short span of time.

The two films that Aamir dropped deal with domestic abuse and gender inequality.

The first film sheds light into the lack of gender parity in Indian households. A young boy and girl, of roughly the same age, are given two glasses of milk. However, while the boy's glass is full to the brim, the girl is only served half a glass. Noticing the disparity, the boy pours some of his milk into the girl's glass.

In the second film, a bruised woman is seen applying an ice pack to her facial scars. As she hands the ice pack over to her domestic help, she dials the emergency helpline number 100 and gives her phone to the woman, urging her to report the crime.

Check out the films here

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2019 11:57:25 IST