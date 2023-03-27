After keeping fans all confused and hopeful for the sequel of Rajkumar Hirani’s hit film 3 Idiots, the epic trio has finally confirmed that they are not coming together for the film but to replace players on the cricket field! Yes, we’re not joking. Actors Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi are fully geared up to pitch against cricketers as they believe most of them have stepped into the field of acting, thus they will also do the same by entering the cricket field. Confused? Let us break it down for you. The actors along with a few India team cricketers recently came together for promoting a cricket betting app where all of them were seen taking jibes at each other.

Ahead of IPL 2023, a new promo video of cricket betting app Dream 11 has brought Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi along with Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya under the same roof. In the video, the actors can be seen addressing a press conference where they refuted all the rumours about the sequel of 3 Idiots to further announce that they are planning to play cricket. As Madhavan and Sharman begin by saying that cricketers have started taking a lot of interest in acting and TV ads, Aamir further joins in and says, “Toh humne socha ye log acting mei busy hain to cricket hum kar lete hain (since they are busy in acting, so we decided that we can play cricket).”

In reaction to this, as the India cricketers can be seen bursting out in laughter, Rohit Sharma mocked Aamir by saying, “Lagaan mein cricket khelke koi cricketer nahi ban jata (one doesn’t become a cricketer by playing in Lagaan).

The hilarious banter didn’t just stop there. As Sharman goes on to note that Aamir’s films earn over 300 crores, Jasprit Bumrah hits back by asking if he can deliver 150 runs on the field. Madhavan also pointed out how Aamir has given some major ‘hits’ in his career to which Rohit comes back and said, “2 saal mei ek hit deke koi Hitman nahi ban jata (One doesn’t become a hitman by giving 1 hit film in 2 years)”

Ashwin also mocked the actors and quipped, “Bolne k liye paise nahi lagte (Talking is free of cost)”

Watch:

While the actors and the players went on to challenge each other in a friendly manner, the ad did leave a lot of viewers impressed and in splits as fans enjoyed their playful banter. This came just a few days after actors Kareena Kapoor and Boman Irani also reacted to the film’s sequel claiming that they weren’t informed about the development.

Now it seems they too were a part of this new ad promo and were setting just the right mood to excite fans.

