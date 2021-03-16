Aamir Khan quits social media a day after 56th birthday: 'Have decided to drop the pretence'
Taking a dig at his inactivity on social media even before deciding to quit it, Aamir Khan says all future updates about him and his films will be posted on the freshly created Aamir Khan Productions account.
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has decided to ‘drop the pretence’ as the Dangal actor has quit social media. Taking to his social media handles for the last time, Aamir thanked fans for sending birthday wishes on his 56th birthday which he celebrated on Sunday, 14 March.
Mocking himself for his online presence, Aamir said that considering he was so active on social media, he has decided to drop the pretence. Adding that he will continue to speak to his fans the way he used to before, the Lagaan actor said that updates about him and his films can now be followed on the official handle of his production company, Aamir Khan Productions.
Within hours of being shared, his post has received over 90,000 likes on Instagram and 9,000 likes on Twitter. The actor has a fan following of 3.6 million on the photo and video-sharing app. On Twitter, Aamir has a decent fan following of 26.7 million. He has now deleted both his Twitter and Instagram accounts.
Check out his last post here
#AamirKhan quits social media for good.
“Considering that I’m SO active anyway, I have decided to drop the pretence,” he wrote. pic.twitter.com/fHNW1Ka7L4
— Filmfare (@filmfare) March 15, 2021
Yesterday, Aamir was seen responding to birthday greetings shared by other Bollywood stars and public figures. The decision to quit social media has come just a day after his birthday.
The PK actor will soon be appearing in Lal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Reportedly, the film is an official adaptation of the 1994 American comedy-drama film Forrest Gump.
This will be Aamir’s third film with Kareena who have previously worked together in the 2009 film 3 Idiots and 2012 movie Talaash.
Aamir’s last release was the 2018 film Thugs of Hindostan which tanked at the box office.
