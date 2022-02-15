Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha will release on 11 August, 2022 in theatres worldwide and it is one of the most awaited films.

Aamir Khan's labour of love, Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The film which was earlier supposed to release in theatres on 14 April, is now pushed to 11 August owing to lack of time. The production house took to their social media handle today, to announce the news and also express gratitude to the makers and cast of Adipurush, for pushing their release date, for Laal Singh Chaddha.

The statement read, "This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr Bhushan Kumar, T Series and Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts."

It further added that Prabhas starrer Adipurush, which was slated for a 11 August release, has now been moved. The statement further read, "We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11 Aug 2022."

