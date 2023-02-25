he audience witnessed a gem of a film in 2008 with a classic Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na from the house of Aamir Khan Productions redefined the statement of friendship in the new era. From its coming-of-the-age romantic comedy story to its chartbuster songs, the film is an evergreen classic. The evidence of its love among the audience has recently been witnessed when students of the Extra Curricular Committee of St. Xavier’s college recreated the popular ‘Kabhi Kabhi Aditi Zindagi‘ song for the farewell of the group and Aamir Khan Productions took this opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate the students who cherished the song after so many years.

Taking to their social media, the production house shared the recreated version of the ‘Kabhi Kabhi Aditi Zindagi’ song by the students while dropping an appreciating note.

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na is the ultimate evergreen blockbuster from the house of Aamir Khan Productions. While the entire album of the film has been loved by the masses to date, ‘Kabhi Kabhi Aditi Zindagi‘ song is a special one that has been on the charts of everybody which is subsequently evident after this bunch of students recreating it even after so many years. The film appealed to youngsters mostly, and the carefree character of Jai and Aditi played by actors Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza.

