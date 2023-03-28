The debate of Bollywood vs Hollywood is not new to the world. With the passing of time, as Indian audiences have shifted their interests more toward Hollywood films, it has left many wondering what exactly changed in the paradigm of film-watching. Speaking of which, while Bollywood films are richer in the emotional quotient, Hollywood is known for proposing a more direct and straightforward approach to subjects closely linked to reality and untouched ideas. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan also has an opinion about the same as he once shared why Bollywood can never match with Hollywood and make films like Inception.

In a conversation with Rajeev Masand, the Dangal actor outlined three broad reasons explaining why Bollywood might never make films like Hollywood. From its capability of telling stories and connecting to people, giving a larger headspace to unimaginable ideas, and giving value to writing, Aamir broadly spoke about what goes into making Hollywood films.

Aamir Khan on why Bollywood can’t match Hollywood

Asserting that Hollywood is far ahead of the rest of the world including India in terms of story-telling, Aamir Khan noted how the industry uses its freedom to pick topics that are bizarre and unimaginable.

Mentioning the example of Inception, he further said, “Dream within a dream, within a dream. How to convey that and connect with people and make them believe that this is happening? So this fantasy of larger-than-life storytelling is something that Hollywood does really well. Technically, even in their headspace, they’re far ahead of us. They’re able to do anything that they imagine. We’re only able to imagine.”

Aamir Khan added that Indian filmmakers need to free their minds to imagine things that are amazing and then only they can be executed. On the contrary, while noting that Indian films have a long way to go to catch up with Hollywood, Khan believes that Indian films have a large and healthy audience of their own and thus the primary responsibility is to reach out to the audience, emotionally as well.

Aamir Khan also mentioned a few of his own films like Lagaan and Rang De Basanti to further assert that there is a need to push creative boundaries and give value to writing.

“We don’t give enough value to story writing or our writers. That’s a big thing to look at in the film industry. we need to give much more value in every way, emotionally, creatively, and economically,” he added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.