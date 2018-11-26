You are here:

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao recreate Corsica in Mumbai, throw Asterix-themed costume party for son Azad

Besides being one of the most coveted actors in the Hindi film industry, Aamir Khan is also a family man. He has often shared glimpses of his life, whether its a family gathering on a festival or a birthday on social media.

Recently, he, wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad dressed up as characters from the French comic book series Asterix for a costume party. Khan is dressed as Obelix, while Rao is Getafix the druid and Azad makes for an adorable Asterix.

The actor shared several photos from the party as they pose together and can be seen interacting with Azad's friends.

In one photograph, Rao can be seen enacting the role of a druid, making Azad taste the "magic potion" from a cauldron, as his friends wait for their turn.

Khan's latest release is period drama Thugs of Hindostan. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles.

Updated Date: Nov 26, 2018 09:52 AM