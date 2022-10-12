Aamir Khan-Kiara Advani ad

In the recent Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani ad where they played married couple where they attempt to break the usual tradition of a woman going to ‘sasural’ by showing that a man can also be a ‘ghar jamai’. The ad ends with the line, ‘Badlaav humse hai’ (change should come from us).

My question why do we need to even talk about it and most importantly, how does the story of the ad even have a connection with the banking system. Many liberals may think that people are opposed to any kind of changes or role reversal, but that is not the point. It is time that being a ghar jamai or a househusband or a man supporting a woman’s career needs to be normalised and not glorified. Do we talk about when a woman leaves her parental home and joins the husband and his family? Do we see the sacrifice that she goes through? No we don’t? Do we talk about it when a woman supports a man in helping him to succeed in life? No. Then why do we need to make a mushy mushy ad when it has got no connection with AU bank. My point is being a metrosexual man is just normal and let me tell you they are not super humans.

The ad hasn’t gone down well with netizens who have been slamming it for insulting Hindu traditions. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri too took to the platform to express his displeasure and added that banks should make ads on improving the corrupt banking system.

I just fail to understand since when Banks have become responsible for changing social & religious traditions? I think @aubankindia should do activism by changing corrupt banking system.

Another social media user wrote, “Pehle toh mujhe inki shadi manzoor nahi hai. Bank ka badh mein dekhte hai kya karna hai.” The second one said, “Privatisation will make us a consumer without moral values. Hum Kaha Ja Rahe Hain.” The third person commented, “reminds me of rajshri paan masala ads.” The fourth person mentioned, “Aamir Khan ke chakkar mein jisne khata khulwaya vo bhi ab band kar denge?”

It is quite obvious to the audience that there is a huge rift between Aamir Khan and Vivek Agnihotri. Earlier, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri took a dig at Aamir Khan and shared his view on the failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. In an interview with Kushal Mehra, Vivek added the film didn’t get suffered due to the boycott, but people saw a lack of sincerity in Khan.

