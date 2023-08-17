“Aamir, kitna overacting kiya hai.” The comment from filmmaker SS Rajamouli got the star, known to be a perfectionist, thinking about his acting in “Laal Singh Chaddha“, says his cousin and director Mansoor Khan.

Mansoor had earlier told Aamir Khan his acting in the Bollywood adaptation of Hollywood classic “Forrest Gump” was over the top. But it’s when Rajamouli, known for larger than life productions such as “Baahubali” and “RRR“, called him out that it really hit home.

“Aamir has a great sense of humour. So one day he laughingly tells me, When you told me it was over the top, I said, ok, you are a subtle guy which is why you might have felt that way. But when someone like Rajamouli tells me overacting lag raha hai, I said to myself, Isko bhi lag raha hai toh kiya hi hoga (If he also feels so than it must be)’,” Mansoor told PTI, recalling his conversation with Aamir.

Mansoor, who directed the actor in his 1988 superhit debut “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak” (QSQT) and is now out with a new book “One: The Story of the Ultimate Myth”, said he was “frank enough” to give Aamir his feedback well before others.

“I liked the script. I think writer Atul Kulkarni did a fine job of it. Yes, Aamir, I believe, went over the top with his expressions. I mean the character is not a jerk, not someone suffering with dyslexia or anything else. He is a bit odd … but that’s about it.

“I loved Tom Hanks in the original (Forrest Gump), he was so minimal with his expressions and portrayal of the character. Of course, I did tell this to Aamir,” Mansoor said.

But it took Rajamouli’s opinion, articulated during a screening of the 2022 film, that made the 58-year-old actor believe his cousin was indeed right. Directed by Advait Chandan, “Laal Singh Chaddha“, which courted multiple controversies during its release in August 2022, was also victim of the then trending “Boycott Bollywood” call.

A section of social media called for the movie’s boycott after a 2015 interview of Aamir resurfaced – he says in it that his then wife Kiran Rao suggested they move countries because of “growing intolerance” in India.